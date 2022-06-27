The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 6
DEATH: A death was reported in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
June 7
THEFT: Theft of a cargo trailer was reported in the 800 block of Greenway Road.
BURGLARY: Burglary of a piano, clock, silverware, cedar chest, antique typewriters, bed set, dining room table and chairs, refrigerator, Cub Cadet lawn mower, John Deer lawn mower copper piping, trundle bed, computer, computer desk, mailbox, stereo unit, table, books, bedding and clothing was reported in the 200 block of Perkinsville Drive.
June 8
ARREST: James E. Holden, 57, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and trespass of real property. Holden was issued a July 1 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Megan T. Perry, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with impeding traffic. Perry was issued a July 22 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
BURGLARY: Burglary of a television, Xanax prescription bottle, coin jar and two leather jackets was reported in the 300 block of Faculty Street.
FRAUD: Two incidents of fraudulent deposits of money were reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
VANDALISM: Vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of South Depot Street.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Excalibur Circle.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of alcohol was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of money, a wallet, a North Carolina driver’s license, two debit cards and a credit card was reported in the 200 block of Chase Hill Drive.
June 9
ARREST: Michael D. Long, 28, of Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation, a drug/narcotic violation and trespass of real property. Long was issued a July 22 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jonathan T. Tatum, 23, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving during revocation. Tatum was issued a July 22 court date and a $200 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a TV was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
June 10
ARREST: Christine L. Zimbelman, 47, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with identity theft. Zimbelman was issued a July 1 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Clayton C. Stevens, 44, of Gastonia, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Stevens was issued an Aug. 4 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brittany L. Green, 31, of Zionville, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Green was issued a July 1 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft of a motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts were reported in the 100 block of Jefferson Road.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of North Water Street.
June 11
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of property damage and two incidents of larceny of a CBD pen and various jewelry were reported in the 100 block of Leola Street.
June 12
ARREST: Tabitha L. Black, 35, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Black was issued a July 22 court date and a $500 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Credit card/ATM fraud and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game of a credit/debit card and $60 were reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cell phone was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
