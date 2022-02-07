The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 17
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Property damage and breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Jan. 19
ARREST: Darrem McClanahan, 24, of Kernersville, was arrested and charged with two drug/narcotics violations. McClanahan was issued a March 31 court date and a $750 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Jan. 20
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of steaks was reported in the 300 block fo Watauga Village Drive.
Jan. 21
ARREST: Douglas T. Greene, 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and larceny. Greene was issued a Feb. 18 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: John L. Whittington, 55, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with larceny. Whittington was issued a March 29 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of earbuds was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of a Toyota Tacoma was reported in the 200 block of Brookshire Road.
Jan. 22
ARREST: Zachary A. Parton, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Parton was issued a March 29 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
