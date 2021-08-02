The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 19
ARREST: Michael David Long, 27, of 310 Little Creek Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespass of real property. Long was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $750 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud of credit/debit cards was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
July 21
ARREST: Heather Jean Tuntland, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Tuntland was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jana R. Lake, 66, of 143 Ruffed Grouse Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Lake was issued a Sept. 2 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 22
ARREST: Joseph James Navarette, 24, of 240 Locklear St., Mt. Airy, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two weapons law violations. Navarette was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported on State Farm Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Black Lives Matter flag and a rainbow flag was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of phone chargers was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
July 23
ARREST: Joseph Allen Dugger, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Dugger was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Travis Shawn Miller, 29, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failing to maintain lane control, possession of an open container after consuming alcohol first and a stop sign/flashing red light violation. Miller was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet, 31, of 2748 N.C. 105, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. Slettvet was issued a Sept. 2 court date. No bond amount was listed.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of Steel Reserve 211 was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 24
ARREST: Kelly Frances Murdick, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Murdick was issued a Sept. 3 court date. Murdick was not issued a bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 200 block of Leola Street.
July 25
ARREST: Gerson Miguel Rodriguez, 28, of 4627 Helton Road, Granite Falls, was arrested and charged with two drug equipment violations and two drug/narcotics violations. Rodriguez was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Adrian Ellis Houston, 29, of 411 N. Adams St., No. 8, Richmond, Va., was arrested and charged with larceny. Houston was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Victor Rolando, 32, no address listed, was arrested and charged with drunkenness. Rolando was issued a Sept. 3 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of jewelry/precious metals/gems was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
