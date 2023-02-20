The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 6
ID THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Charles K. Bailey, 46, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service. Bailey was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 7
ARREST: Jamie A. Linamen, 39, of Cedar Bluff, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Linamen was issued a March 31 court date.
ARREST: Harley A. Smith, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Smith was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 8
ARREST: Hannah N. Miller, 28, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and two drug/narcotic violations. Miller was issued a March 31 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 9
ARREST: Jeremy J. Mojica, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and two drug/narcotic violations. Mojica was issued a March 10 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Steven J. Miller, 24, of Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Miller was issued a March 31 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 10
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Delorean Place.
POCKET PICKING: Pocket-picking was reported in the 1000 block Hwy 105.
ARREST: Joni Reyes, 28, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Reyes was issued a March 31 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: David L. Coulson, 64, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked — not impaired revocation and expired registration card/tag. Coulson was issued a March 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 11
ARREST: Christopher C. Lilly, 32, of Boonville, NC, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Lilly was issued a March 22 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Feb. 12
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to real property was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Chasen barber, 22, of Blowing Rock was arrested and charged with damage to real property. Chasen was issued a March 31 court date and a $750 bond.
ARREST: James A. Nichols, 58, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Nichols was issued an April 14 court date.
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 51, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and trespass of real property. Hoppers was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
