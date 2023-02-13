The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 29
The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 29
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1100 block of Meadowview Drive.
ARREST: Nathan P. Trivette, 19, of Butler, was arrested and charged with liquor law violations, driving under the influence — provisional and driving under the influence. Trivette was issued a March 31 court date.
Jan. 30
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Queen Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Identity theft, motor vehicle theft and theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the area of West King Street.
ARREST: Malik K. Gibbs, 26, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and discharge firearm into moving vehicle. Gibbs was issued a March 6 court date and a $75,000 bond.
Jan. 31
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 1
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: All other larceny and false pretenses/swindle/confidence was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Feb. 2
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 1100 block of West King Street
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1100 block of West King Street.
HARASSMENT: Harassing phone calls was reported in the Blowing Rock Road area.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to real property was reported in the 100 block of Pride Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 3
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the area of Grand Blvd.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: All other larceny and burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 421 South.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.