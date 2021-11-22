The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 8
ARREST: Andrew William Russell, 19, of Summer Street, Mount Pleasant, was arrested and charged with possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, failing to burn headlamps/rear lights, a drug equipment violation, a drug/narcotics violation and a weapons law violation. Russell was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of various banking cards, a wristlet, a North Carolina driver’s license, an Appalachian State University ID card, a COVID-19 vaccine card, various membership cards, a health insurance card, a bank routing number and $100 was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
Nov. 9
ARREST: Julie Rae Donohue, 28, of Norfleet Street, Concord, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Donohue was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: James William McInnis, 42, of Shoun Street, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. McInnis was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Melinda Sue Gilbert, 40, of Howard Campbell Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Gilbert was issued a Jan. 22 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Joseph Michael Johnson, 33, of Smith Street, Vilas, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, a drug equipment violation and two drug/narcotics violations. Johnson was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Yosef Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Meadow Dill Drive.
Nov. 10
ARREST: Miguel Angel Sorto Vasquez, 20, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with a liquor law violation. Vasquez was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $500 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Old Bristol Road.
Nov. 11
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of a bicycle were reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Nov. 12
ARREST: Timothy Scott Brown, 50, of Winter Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotics violation. Brown was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of beer was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Nov. 13
ARREST: Thomas Hartford Stiltner, 44, of Gary Gwyn Road, Elk Park, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Stiltner was issued a Dec. 22 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
Nov. 14
ARREST: John Larry Simpson, 51, of Windham Court, Mobile, Al., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Simpson was issued a Jan. 27 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Marissa Sierra Billings, 25, of West Fourth Street, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with larceny. Billings was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of stickers/decals, a necklace and t-shirts was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.