The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 27
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South.
Dec. 28
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 29
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 105.
Dec. 30
ARREST: Magdaleno Galan Vivero, 41, of Wood Circle, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for three non-Boone Police warrants. Vivero was issued a Jan. 24 court date and a $7,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 200 block of New Market Boulevard.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Industrial Park Drive.
EXPOSURE: Indecent exposure was reported on Buena Vista Drive.
Dec. 31
ARREST: Jason Aaron Davis, 40, of Rainbow Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Davis was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher Vernon Mikul, 40, of Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Mikul was issued a Jan. 26 court date and released on a written promise.
Jan. 1
ARREST: Brad Adrian Maher, 38, of Neuse Road, New Bern, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Maher was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jermaine Allen Gilmore, 35, of St. Pauls, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, carrying a concealed gun and a liquor law violation. Gilmore was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Gary Shane Perkins, 44, of Fox Hollow Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and larceny. Perkins was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cell phone and charger was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cell phone was reported in the 100 block of Sunset Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.