The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 28
ARREST: Kevin W. Tuntland, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Tuntland was issued an April 14 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
March 1
ARREST: Matthew R. Tolson, 24, of Frisco, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Tolson was issued a May 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a laptop was reported in the 100 block of Doctors Drive.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle tire and wheel assembly was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
March 2
ARREST: Kisha N. Rogers, 47, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Rogers was issued a March 24 court date and a $750 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Industrial Drive.
March 3
ARREST: Camron J. Randolph, 19, of Beech Mountain, was arrested and charged with two counts of driving under the influence. Randolph was issued an April 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Horn in the West Drive.
FIRE: A structure fire was reported in the 300 block of North Depot Street.
March 4
ARREST: Michael G. Godfrey, 70, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotics violation. Godfrey was issued an April 14 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South.
THEFT: Two incidents of theft from a motor vehicle of drugs/narcotics were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 5
ARREST: Mitchell D. Hampton, 57, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hampton was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Patricia A. Earp, 35, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Earp was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported and located in the 100 block of Shadowline Drive.
March 6
CHECK: A welfare check was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
