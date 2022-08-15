The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 1
ARREST: Brian C. Oakes, 38, of Boone, was arrested on warrant service - non BPD warrant. Oakes was issued an Aug. 18 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Aug. 2
ARREST: Anna E. Arrant, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Arrant was issued a Sept. 23 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Jonathon T. Tatum, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses. Tatum was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $10,00 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Hwy 105 Extension Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the of 200 block of Appalchian Drive.
Aug. 3
ARREST: Sarah A. Balmer, 37, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Balmer was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: John A. Whittington, 56, of Boone was arrested on two warrant service - non BPD warrants. Whittington was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
HARASSING PHONE CALLS: Harassing phone calls and Trespass of real property was reported in the 1200 block of West King Street.
Aug. 4
ARREST: Deborah K. Goodman, 54, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Goodman was issued a Sept. 23 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Raymond A. Galluzi, 64, of Hickory, was arrested and charged with failure to reduce speed, RDO and driving under the influence. Galluzi was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 bond.
FRAUD: Fraudulent deposits of money was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
BATTERY: Sexual battery was reported in the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive.
Aug. 5
ARREST: Rodney A. Ankeney, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with Domestic violence order and burglary - 1st degree/forced. Ankeney was issued a Sept. 2 court date and no bond.
ARREST: John L. Whittington, 55, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and warrant service - non BPD warrant. Whittington was issued a Sept. 9 court date and a $5,5000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSE: First degree burglary and domestic violence order violation was reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft and theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of industrial park drive.
Aug. 6
ARREST: Nicolas A. Elizondo, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass - second degree. Elizondo was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicholas J. Caltrider, 23, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Caltrider was issued an Oct. 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1100 block of Meadowview Drive.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Howard Street.
Aug. 7
ARREST: Tanner B. Brumfield, 21, of Lincolnton, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence. Brumfield was issued a Sept. 23 court date and no bond was listed.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1300 block of West King Street.
