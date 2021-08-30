The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 16
ARREST: Kayla Marie Prater, 29, of 3269 Cranberry Springs Road, Fleetwood, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Prater was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua Brian Stevenson, 41, of 502 Green St., Boone, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering, a drug/narcotics violation and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Stevenson was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Aug. 17
LARCENY: Larceny from an automobile of a weapon was reported in the 1000 block of Meadowview Drive.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 700 block of Queen Street.
Aug. 18
ARREST: Jonathon Tyrone Tatum, no address listed, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Tatum was issued an Oct. 1 court date. Tatum was not issued a bond.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
Aug. 19
ARREST: Cody Wayne Campbell Proffitt, 29, of 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 304, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Proffitt was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
HARASSMENT: Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
LARCENY: Larceny of bicycles was reported in the 400 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of $1,900 in gift cards was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft of a Suzuki motorcycle were reported in the 800 block of Meadowview Drive.
Aug. 20
ARREST: Joseph Allen Dugger, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Dugger was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Gia Valencia Gregory, 21, of 6632 Brynwood Drive, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Gregory was issued an Oct. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of yard signs and a banner was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove.
Aug. 21
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to personal property was reported in the 200 block of Crossing Way.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Wood Circle.
Aug. 22
ARREST: Jeremy Lane Church, 24, of 634 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon on school property. Church was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dlaila Velez Moore, 28, of 11213 Turmeric Court, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with simple assault and resisting a public officer. Moore was issued an Oct. 1 court date. Moore was not issued a bond.
