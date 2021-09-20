The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 7
ARREST: Seth Adam Bickford, 25, of 218 Trails End Road, Whispering Pines, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Bickford was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Adam Ross Cole, 39, of 440 Northridge Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to maintain lane control and driving under the influence. Cole was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining property under false pretenses was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Howard Street.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of credit/debit cards was reported in the 1000 block of Hunting Hills Lane.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats were reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Queen Street.
Sept. 8
ARREST: William Christopher Bunker, 37, of 2220 Butner Mill Road, East Bend, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Bunker was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Benjamin Calderwood Spence, 32, of 275 Hickory Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Spence was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
DOG: A dangerous dog was reported on Church Street.
