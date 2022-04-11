The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 21
ARREST: Gary S. Perkins, 44, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Perkins was issued an April 8 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
NARCOTICS: Recovered narcotics were reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Volkswagen GTI was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a Gibson Les Paul guitar was reported in the 200 block of Crossing Way.
March 22
ARREST: Jason A. Teague, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct and delay, trespass of real property, larceny, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and financial card theft. Teague was issued a May 20 court date and a $10,500 secured bond.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 23
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 100 block of Bear Trail.
HARASSMENT: Sexual harassment was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
March 24
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
March 25
ARREST: Douglas T. Greene, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Greene was issued an April 14 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of tools was reported in the 700 block of Forest Hill Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
March 26
ARREST: Sherry L. Aldridge, 51, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Aldridge was issued a May 20 court date and a $300 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of jeans was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 400 block of Tracy Circle.
DISCHARGE: Discharging a firearm was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Deer Valley Drive.
March 27
ARREST: John M. Dillon, 56, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resist, hinder and delay and simple assault. Dillon was issued a May 24 court date. Dillon was not issued a bond.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of an iPhone was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.