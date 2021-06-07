The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 24
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Financial transaction card fraud and breaking and entering and larceny from a motor vehicle of money and credit/debit cards were reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a red 1.5-gallon gas can with fuel was reported in the 100 block of Rogers Drive.
May 25
ARREST: Lantis Xavier Thornhill, 41, of 3039 N.W. Ordway Drive, Roanoke, Va., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Thornhill was issued a July 1 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
May 26
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining an eternity cut diamond and a princess cut diamond under false pretenses was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
May 27
EXTORTION: Extortion/blackmail of money was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a camping chair was reported in the 200 block of Winkler’s Meadow.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
May 28
ARREST: Heather Lynn Boone, 33, of 217 Edgecliff Lane, Apt. 5, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Warrant. Boone was issued an Aug. 26 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
May 30
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Queen Street.
