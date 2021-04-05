The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 22
ARREST: Jason Teague, 20, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Teague was issued an April 13 court date and a $11,000 secured bond.
ARREST: John Thomas Filson, 48, of 255 Appalachian Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with simple assault. Filson was issued a May 25 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kelly Ann Filson, 41, of 255 Appalachian Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with simple assault. Filson was issued a May 25 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Dove Circle.
THEFT: Theft of Hello Fresh meals was reported in the 100 block of Highland Woods Trail.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Credit car/ATM fraud and theft of money was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
March 23
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
March 24
ARREST: Brittney Elledge Hawkins, 32, of 376 Roope Ridge Road, Hays, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Hawkins was issued an April 8 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher Lee Varela Strickland, 33, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Strickland was issued an April 9 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 25
THEFT: Theft of a Nissan Altima was reported in the 200 block of Queen Street.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of $80, a lockbox, two pills and a pair of gold hoop earrings was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
March 27
ARREST: Julian Trevon Gibson, 28, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 62, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and harassing phone calls. Gibson was issued an April 30 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Chase Jennings Colliton, 30, of 170 Harvey Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to burn headlamps, reckless driving and driving while impaired. Colliton was issued a May 25 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Charles Wayne Bolick, 58, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations and trespass of real property. Bolick was issued an April 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin Leon Ankeney, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Ankeney was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeronimo Jimenez Ruiz, 26, of 355 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Ruiz was issued an April 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 600 block of Howard Street.
STOLEN PROPERTY: A vanity and a sink was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
