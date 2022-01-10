The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 13
ARREST: Sean McDeavitt Savage, 31, of Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and hit and run. Savage was issued a Jan. 28 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Christopher Lee Varela Strickland, 33, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with inhaling toxic vapors, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing of real property. Strickland was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
INHALING: Inhaling toxic vapors was reported in the 300 block of Leola Street.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of University Hall Drive.
Dec. 14
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Fieldstream Drive.
Dec. 15
ARREST: Amber Lee Wilson, 40, of N.C. 194 North, Lansing, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotics violation. Wilson was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: John Wesley Lacue, 42, of Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Lacue was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a a $5,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of communicating threats, two incidents of simple assault and two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Drive.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Road.
Dec. 16
LARCENY: Larceny of pills was reported in the 800 block of State Farm Road.
Dec. 17
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Crest Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 300 block of Junaluska Road.
Dec. 18
ARREST: William Christopher Bunker, 38, of Linden Avenue, Asheville, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Bunker was issued a Jan. 11 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Robert Drayton Blackburn, 22, of U.S. 421 North, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Blackburn was issued a Jan. 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Dec. 19
ARREST: Joseph Daniel Dugger, 40, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Dugger was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: James Fuller Hamilton, 49, of West King Street, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with a stolen property offense, a drug/narcotic violation, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and trespass of real property. Hamilton was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jason Adam Teague, 21, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property, shoplifting and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Teague was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $5,000.
ARREST: Timothy Scott Brown, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Brown was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ethan Conner Cline, 20, of Devine Street, Columbia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Cline was issued a Jan. 27 court date and was released on a written promise.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Dec. 20
ARREST: Christopher Lee Varela Strickland, 33, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with trespass of real property. Strickland was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 21
ARREST: Daniel Randolph Shope, 34, of Perry Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with failing to burn headlamps, possession of an open container constituting alcohol in the passenger area, a drug equipment violation, a drug/narcotic violation and driving under the influence. Shope was issued a Feb. 18 court date and was released on a written promise.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
Dec. 22
ARREST: William Andrew Mayhew, 29, of Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was arrested and charged with interfering with emergency communications, trespass of real property and burglary/breaking and entering. Mayhew was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: William Brandon Lee Campbell, 43, of Skyline Drive, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with secret peeping and indecent liberties with a child. Campbell was issued a Jan. 28 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of money, a bag and identity documents was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a knife, ear buds, antibiotics and money was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a phone charger, money, clothes, Apple Air Pods and sunglasses was reported in the 300 block of Old Bristol Road.
