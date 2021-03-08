The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 22
ARREST: Stephanie Chahoy, 39, of 1386 E. Harvest, Traverse City, Mich., was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Chahoy was issued an April 9 court date and was released on a written promise.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/Swindle/confidence game of a Fender Stratocaster was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
Feb. 23
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of two briefcases and a bag was reported in the 600 block of W. King St.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of paint, art supplies and a bag was reported in the 300 block of Industrial Park Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of money was reported in the 100 block of Realty Row.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of clothes was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 24
ARREST: Megan L. Dear, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and drug equipment violations. Dear was issued an April 1 court date and was not given a bond.
ARREST: Skyler Lee Carver, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, drug equipment violations and possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Carver was issued an April 1 court date and was not given a bond.
ARREST: Virginia Vanessa Greer, 28, of 207 Ward Branch Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of an alcoholic container, failure to burn headlamps/rear lamps, careless driving, hit/run failing to stop for property damage and driving under the influence. Greer was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
VIOLATION: A possible executive order violation was reported in the 300 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
VIOLATION: A possible executive order violation was reported in the 400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 26
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
LARCENY: Larceny of an identification card, wallet, cash and a debit card was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of cash was reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of beef jerky, sausages, chips and cigarettes was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Feb. 27
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
