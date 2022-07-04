The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 20
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Innovation Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cell phone was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
June 21
ARREST: Tabitha L. Black, 35, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Black was issued a July 22 court date and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Thomas F. Mayfield, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Mayfield was issued a July 22 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ashley R. Mayfield, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Mayfield was issued a July 22 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Horn in the West Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a ski bag, ski pants, ski helmet and goggles, skis, ski jacket, neck warmer, ski socks, ski gloves and ski boots was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a white Lululemon bag was reported in the 400 block of Winkler's Creek Road.
June 22
ARREST: Stacy K. Johnson, 37, of Wilkesboro, was arrested on a warrant service for five non-Boone Police warrants. Johnson was issued a July 14 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 500 block of Winkler's Creek Road.
June 23
ASSAULT: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 200 block of West King Street.
BURGLARY: Two incidents of burglar/breaking and entering were reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
FALSE PRETENSES: Two incidents of obtaining property under false pretenses were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 24
ARREST: Dustin A. Miller, 34, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Miller was issued a July 11 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mary E. Huffman, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Huffman was issued a July 22 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Winkler's Creek Road.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, simple assault and larceny of Effexor and a backpack were reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various household goods was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
June 25
LARCENY: Larceny of a shirt was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
June 26
ARREST: Humberto A. Estrada, 26, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant service and charged with driving during revocation and a drug/narcotic violation. Estrada was issued a July 22 court date and a $1,300 secured bond.
ARREST: Rodney A. Ankeney, 28, of Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Ankeney was issued a July 22 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeffrey W. Norris, 35, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for drugs, a drug/narcotic violation and a drug equipment violation. Norris was issued a July 22 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Property was recovered in the 300 block of Faculty Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Resisting arrest/hinder and delay, a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation were reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
