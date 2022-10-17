The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 4
LARCENY: All other larceny and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 400 block of Clawson Street.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Den Mac Drive.
ARREST: Brandon I. Peterson, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Peterson was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $300 secured bond.
Oct. 5
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Meadowview Drive.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Ambling Way.
ARREST: Douglas T. Greene, 50, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Greene was issued an Oct. 7 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 6
THREATS: Threats were reported in the North Water Street area.
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 400 block of Greenway Rpad/
ARREST: Austin E. Burr, 32, of Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Burr was issued a No. 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher R. Small, 38, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, drug/narcotic violations and liquor law violations. Small was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles W. Bolick, 60, of Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to building or fences, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass - second degree. Bolick was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Keith A. Pope, 66, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Pope was issued a Nov. 21 court date.
Oct. 7
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Hwy. 105.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of South Depot Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1700 block of the 1700 block of Hwy 421 S.
ARREST: Giovanny E. Hernandez, 30, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Hernandez was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jose A. Amaya-Santos, 22, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with weapon law violations, drug equipment violations and possession of methamphetamine. Amaya-Santos was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 8
ARREST: Larsen E. Blazek, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving after consuming alcohol less than 21 - provisional. Blazek was issued a Nov. 21 court date.
ARREST: Elwood C. Yates, 48, of Boone, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Yates was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Oct. 9
ARREST: Christoper L. Stickland, 34, of Boone was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Strickland was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
