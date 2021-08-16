The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 2
ARREST: Junior Noe Alvarado Rivera, 23, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Room 171, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny after breaking and entering and burglary/breaking and entering. Alvarado Rivera was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the area of Howard Street and Brown Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Birch Street.
Aug. 3
ARREST: Charles Wayne Bolick, 59, no address listed, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and three drug/narcotic violations. Bolick was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 4
ARREST: Peter Jorgen Gamel, 40, of 462 Rocky Knob Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with careless and reckless driving, speeding and driving under the influence. Gamel was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
THREATS: Three incidents of communicating threats were reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
Aug. 7
ARREST: Antoin Stephen Lumpkin, 36, of 329 Chestnut Street, Burlington, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Lumpkin was issued an Aug. 19 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Bryan Juan Sergio Puac Puac, 19, of 226 Rourke Ridge Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Puac Puac was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud of money was reported in the 200 block of Bruce Shelton Boulevard.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Aug. 8
ARREST: Aaron Marcus Bishop, 35, of 767 Huffman Road, Purlear, was arrested and charged with a registration plate frame violation and driving under the influence. Bishop was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Kevin Laron Hennington, 43, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 319, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Hennington was issued a Sept. 3 court date. Hennington was not issued a bond.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
