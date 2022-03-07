The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 14
ARREST: Victoria O. Olaleye, 19, of Indian Trail, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Olaleye was issued a March 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
Feb. 15
ARREST: Adrian E. Houston, 29, of Richmond, Va., was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Houston was issued a Feb. 14 court date and a $500 secured bone.
ASSAULT: Assault was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
FUEL SPILL: A fuel spill was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Honda CR-V was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 16
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 900 block of State Farm Road.
Feb. 17
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining property under false pretenses was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
Feb. 18
LARCENY: Larceny of non-perishable food, clothing and soap was reported in the 100 block of Graduate Lane.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining property under false pretenses was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of vape pens was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of wine was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
Feb. 19
ARREST: Allen S. Dodge, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of an open container. Dodge was issued a March 31 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Kenneth C. Philyaw, 40, of Lenoir, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Philyaw was issued a March 29 court date and a $750 secured bond.
Feb. 20
ARREST: Lino A. Ramirez Gonzalez, 20, of Warrensville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence on a provisional license. Ramirez Gonzalez was issued a March 31 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
