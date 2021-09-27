The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 9
ARREST: Luke Taylor Moorehead, 23, of 164 Long St., Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of an alcoholic beverage and driving under the influence. Moorehead was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 600 block of Howard Street.
LARCENY: Three incidents of larceny of face wash, clothes, a face mask, a necklace, perfume and a hair dryer were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of food was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
Sept. 10
ARREST: Jose Oscar Moderno Perdomo, 39, of 4738 Carre Drive Circle, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Moderno Perdomo was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 400 block of Yosef Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Sept. 11
ARREST: William Andrew Mayhew, 29, of 51 Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering. Mayhew was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Assembly Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
Sept. 12
ARREST: Uland Marion Bradford, 34, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for three non-Boone Police warrants. Bradford was issued an Oct. 14 court date and a $16,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael Scott Etheridge, 22, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Etheridge was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $6,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Three incidents of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 100 block of Burrell Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a purse, keychain, social security card and $200 was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Sept. 13
ARRETS: Jerry Wayne Little, 73, of 192 Klonteska Drive, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with stopping on a highway, driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Little was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
WELFARE CHECK: A welfare check was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a face covering was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and theft from a motor vehicle of sunglasses, a tumbler and a car radio were reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Candelario Leyva, 37, of 6301 Countryside Drive, Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer, driving while license revoked, a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotics violation. Leyva was issued a Nov. 12 court date and an $8,000 secured bond.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Mercedes-Benz was reported in the 300 block of West King Street.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a backpack, laptop, notebook and laptop charger was reported in the 200 block of Wilson Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of two bicycles and two bike locks were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Tobias Dean Cope, 44, of 2103 Browns Chapel Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Cope was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 400 block of State Farm Road.
THEFT: Theft of a dealer registration plate was reported in the 100 block of Modern Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a backpack and Bluetooth speaker was reported in the 300 block of Old Bristol Road.
Sept. 16
ARREST: Kevin Grant Neal, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service. Neal was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 17
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Winkler’s Meadow.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Hyundai Santa Fe was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Smith & Wesson handgun was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 18
ARREST: Cody Edward Holmes, 36, of 143 Brooker St., Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Holmes was issued a Nov. 1 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles Leroy Davidson, 47, of 115 Rogers Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, reckless driving and driving under the influence. Davidson was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
Sept. 19
ARREST: Allen Roy Mcgee, 29, of 1797 U.S. 70, Icard, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving while license revoked and a drug equipment violation. Mcgee was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of Hostess snack cakes was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block on N.C. 105 Extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.