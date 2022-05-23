The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 9
ARREST: Heather L. Hammac, 34, no address listed, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and burglary/breaking and entering. Hammac was issued a July 28 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Mac Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of $67 was reported in the 100 block of Furman Road.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of burglary/breaking and entering and two incidents of drug equipment violations were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
May 10
ARREST: Andrew M. Porter, 53, of Elk Park, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Porter was issued a June 28 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
May 11
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Church was issued a June 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Reilly J. Keen, 23, of Goose Creek, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Keen was issued a July 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of trespass of real property and two incidents of larceny of identity was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Four incidents of burglary/breaking and entering, four incidents of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and four incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported in the 100 block of North Depot Street.
May 12
ARREST: Cody S. Flanagan, 32, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Flanagan was issued a June 9 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Abigail R. F. Demaria, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Demaria was issued a June 27 court date and a $2,000 unsecured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Winklers Meadow Road.
May 13
ARREST: Mitchell M. Fredell, 23, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Fredell was issued a June 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael W. Cannon, 74, of Boone, was arrested and charged with stalking and assaulting a female. Cannon was issued a June 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mitchell D. Hampton, 57, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hampton was issued a June 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property, shoplifting and a drug/narcotic violation. Hoppers was issued a June 27 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
May 14
ARREST: Clarence S. Wright, 42, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drug/narcotic violation. Wright was issued a June 28 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicholas J. Peterson, 31, of Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and assault on a law enforcement officer. Peterson was issued a June 27 court date and a $10,500 secured bond.
May 15
ARREST: Samual B. Bruner, 37, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Bruner was issued a June 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph D. Huitt, 32, of Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Huitt was issued a June 28 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Matthew J. Isaacs, 37, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Isaacs was issued a July 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
