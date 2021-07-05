The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 20
{span}INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.{/span}
June 21
ARREST: Aaron Michael Cleary, 23, of 1126 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Mooresboro, was arrested and charged with failure to appear/failure to comply. Cleary was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date.
ARREST: Heather Jean Tuntland, 29, no address listed, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Tuntland was issued an Aug. 13 court date and was not issued a bond.
THEFT: Theft of a red Jeep Liberty was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
June 22
ARREST: Ethan Andrew Perry, 20, of 239 Silverwood Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Perry was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date.
ARREST: Amber Ann Walters, 34, no address listed, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotics violation and giving fictitious information to an officer. Walters was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cell phone was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
June 23
ARREST: Nicolas Andrew Elizondo, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Elizondo was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: William George Caroselli, 43, of 212 Eden Close Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Caroselli was issued an Aug. 10 court date and was released on a written promise.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of East King Street.
June 24
LARCENY: Larceny of a Social Security card, gift card, $60, a North Carolina driver’s license, a wallet and business cards was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
June 25
ARREST: Traci Lynn Fields, 6935 Doral Drive, Tobaccoville, was arrested and charged with larceny. Fields was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: Roger Kesecker, 43, of 4295 Dar Lane, Unit 1, Hudson, was arrested and charged with larceny. Kesecker was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of AirPods was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of TVs and assorted merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
June 26
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 400 block of East King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of fireworks was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
