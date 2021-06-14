The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 31
ARREST: Morgan Elaine Frazier, 27, of 240 Morgan Smith Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane control. Frazier was issued a June 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
DEATH: A death was investigated in the 100 block of Juniper Drive.
June 1
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Casey Lane.
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of bicycles was reported in the 100 block of Tracy Circle.
VANDALISM: Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Complex Drive.
June 2
ARREST: Rodney Byron Greer, 54, of 254 Seminole Trail, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations and two counts of traffic violations. Greer was issued a June 30 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
June 4
LARCENY: Larceny of an electric scooter was reported in the 100 block of Howard Street.
June 5
LARCENY: Larceny of a Roku TV was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
June 6
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to personal property was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
SERVICE: A call for service was reported in the 100 block of Deck Hill Road.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
