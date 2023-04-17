The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 3
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Southgate Drive.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 2200 block of Hwy 105.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtain property by false pretense was reported in the 200 block of Madison Ave.
ARREST: Ethan R. Branton, 25, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service. Branton was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
April 4
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Tulip Tree Lane.
DISPUTE: A civil dispute was reported in the 2200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Abraham Adon, 29, of Fort Mill, SC, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. Adon was issued a May 24 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
April 5
ARREST: Terry L. Benfield, 62, of Conover, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Benfield was issued a May 12 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
April 6
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2700 block of Hwy 105.
ARREST: Nicholas D. Gray, 38, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Gray was issued a May 24 court date.
April 7
ARREST: Timothy D. Baker, 37, of Boone, was arrested nad charged with trespass of real property. Baker was issued a May 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Rosa M. Lipford, 37, of Trade, TN, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Lipford was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
April 8
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
TRESPASS: Trespass of real property was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Thomas J. Staufer, 53, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass — second degree and possession of methamphetamine. Staufer was issued a May 24 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Tuntland was issued a May 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREsT: Robert L. Gidney, 22, of West Jefferson was arrested and charged with violation of local ordinances and driving under the influence. Gidney was issued a May 24 court date.
ARREST: Manuel Carranza, 40, of Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Carranza was issued a May 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
April 9
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Damage to personal property and theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Brookshire Road.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
