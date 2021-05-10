The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 26
ASSAULT: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 200 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
THREATS: A threat was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 27
ARREST: Nicholas James Caltrider, 22, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle. Caltrider was issued a June 18 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Desiray June Nichols, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Nichols was issued a June 18 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Three incidents of aggravated assault were reported in the area Hardin Street and East King Street.
April 29
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of East King Street.
DEATH: A death was investigated in the 600 block of Poplar Grove Road.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud of money and credit/debit cards was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
May 2
LARCENY: Larceny of various merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
