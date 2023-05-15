The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 2
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Allen D. Winebarger, 26, of Boomer, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, DWLR, two counts of drug/narcotic violations, possession of stolen vehicles and stolen property offenses. Winebarger was issued a June 26 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
May 3
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Hwy 105.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
May 4
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the area of Breckonshire Drive.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the area of Highland Avenue.
May 5
RAPE: A rape was reported.
ARREST: Zachary D. Umstead, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second degree exploitation of a minor. Umstead was issued a June 26 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles M. Ward, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and PWISD methamphetamine. Ward was issued a June 26 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
May 6
SHOPLIFTING: Larceny — shoplifting was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the 600 block of State Farm Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtain Property by false pretense was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
ROBBERY: A robbery was reported in the area of State Farm Road.
ARREST: Kenzi L. Caldwell, 28, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with four counts of drug/narcotic violations and possession of methamphetamine. Caldwell was also arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Caldwell was issued a June 28 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
May 7
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Sherry L. Aldridge, 53, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Aldridge was issued a June 26 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher D. Leatherman, 47, of Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Leatherman was issued a May 7 court date.
ARREST: Rachel M. Hoge, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Hoge was issued a June 26 court date.
