The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 19
ARREST: Richard Gordon Willis, 47, of 241 McCotter Blvd., Havelock, was arrested on a warrant service on two non-Boone Police warrants. Willis was issued a May 14 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremiah Young Main, 23, of 573 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with drug equipment violations. Main was issued a May 17 court date and a $11,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Rachel Marie Williams, 40, of 210 Dunn Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with larceny and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Williams was issued a May 25 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering of money was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of food was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of West King Street.
April 20
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Yosef Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet, money and credit/debit cards was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
April 21
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a half-gallon of milk was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 23
ARREST: Jamie Leann Potter, 48, of 120 Ted Little, Taylorsville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant. Potter was issued a May 3 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Arianna Juliette Carreo, 20, of 574 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of driving under the influence. Carreo was issued a May 28 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
April 24
ARREST: Joshua Warren Killets, 32, of 5143 U.S. 421 N., Vilas, was arrested and charged with credit card/automated teller machine fraud. Killets was issued a May 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Honda Accord was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of various makeup items, money, a credit card, two debit cards, leggings, an Appalachian State University student I.D., a North Carolina driver’s license, a coin purse and a mini backpack was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
April 25
ARREST: Timothy James Arney, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant. Arney was issued a May 3 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.