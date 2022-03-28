The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 7
ARREST: Charles Chandler, 62, of Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Chandler was issued a March 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
DRUGS: A drug/narcotics violation was reported in the area of Leola Street and Meadowview Drive.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of Air Pods, a purse, credit/debit cards/drivers’ license and money was reported in the 400 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
March 8
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Highland Park Lane.
March 9
ARREST: Isaias L. Davalos, 23, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Davalos was issued an April 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
March 10
ARREST: Vivica A. L. Mendez, 26, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Mendez was issued a March 31 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Yamaha dirt bike was reported in the 200 block of Appalachian Drive.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of an impact driver was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
March 11
ARREST: William D. Monk, 46, of Warsaw, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Monk was issued an April 1 court date and a $308 secured bond.
ARREST: Mitchell D. Hampton, 57, of Lenoir, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Hampton was issued a March 11 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and theft of a Yamaha dirt bike were reported in the 200 block of Somerset Drive.
March 12
ARREST: Renzo N. Rodriguez Jimenez, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with theft from a motor vehicle. Rodriguez Jimenez was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
March 14
ARREST: Stephanie N. Leonard, 38, of Bristol, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Leonard was issued an April 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
March 15
HARASSMENT: Harassing phone calls were reported in the 100 block of Eric Lane.
March 16
ARREST: Kerry L. O’Connor, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. O’Connor was issued an April 14 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Amelia K. Farthing, 28, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Farthing was issued a March 24 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandy Greene, 38, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Greene was issued an April 19 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Wayne Jackson, 62, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Jackson was issued a March 24 court date and a $438 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Old East King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of burglary/breaking and entering, two incidents of theft from a motor vehicle and two incidents of larceny of a debit card and a wallet were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 17
ARREST: Kelvin R. Byrd, 57, of Zionville, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Byrd was issued a Dec. 25 court date and a $75,000 unsecured bond.
March 18
ARREST: Lissette A. Sanchez, 22, of Hickory, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Sanchez was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Adriana C. De La Riva, 21, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. De La Riva was issued a May 20 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Carson F. Gordon, 23, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation, possession of an open container after consuming alcohol, failing to maintain lane control and driving under the influence. Gordon was issued a May 20 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Amber R. Parsons, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drunkenness. Parsons was issued an April 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 400 block of Yosef Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
March 19
ARREST: Jalen C. Winship, 19, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotics violation and larceny. Winship was issued an April 12 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of alcohol, a keyboard and a guitar was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of bike tires was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.