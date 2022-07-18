The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 27
ARREST: Rebecca J. Calfee, 33, of Dandridge, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Calfee was issued a July 20 court date and a $10,000 unsecured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported on Blowing Rock Road.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 100 block of Pilgrims Way.
June 28
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 50, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hoppers was issued a July 22 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Rafael Santos, 49, of Fayetteville, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Santos was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $2,000 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Rodney A. Ankeney, 28, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Ankeney was issued an Aug. 12 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Opal L. Straley, 24, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Straley was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: David H. McGinnas, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. McGinnas was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of two motorcycles was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 200 block of Pilgrims Way.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Clawson Street.
June 29
ARREST: James M. Schmidt, 39, of Canton, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and defeating an antishoplifting device. Schmidt was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Douglas T. Greene, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and larceny. Greene was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of an antitheft device was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a social security card, N.C. driver’s license and purse was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of trespassing and two incidents of larceny of a shoulder sling were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering of a purse, briefcase, dresser drawer, perfume bottles and vinyl records was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
June 30
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Tuntland was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Darrell E. Davis, 64, of Boone, was arrested and charged with hit and run/failure to stop, driving during revocation and driving under the influence. Davis was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
July 1
ARREST: Kimberly W. Presnell, 50, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Presnell was issued an Aug. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
July 2
ARREST: Noah K. Leeper, 26, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Leeper was issued an Aug. 23 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Emily A. Womble, 34, of Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Womble was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
July 3
ARREST: Shelby McKinney, 28, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. McKinney was issued a July 6 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dakota L. Armstrong, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and reckless driving. Armstrong was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Raven M. Barton, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Barton was issued an Aug. 23 court date and was released on a written promise.
July 4
THEFT: Theft of $1,000, a wallet and a backpack was reported in the 200 block of Poplar Hill Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
July 5
ARREST: Megan T. Perry, 32, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Perry was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $300 secured bond.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking of blankets and a cedar chest was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported on Water Street.
July 6
ARREST: Lloyd I. Young, 23, of Weaverville, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Young was issued an Aug. 2 court date and a $300 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of Percocet was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
July 7
ARREST: Buster S. Coffey, 40, of Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Coffey was issued an Aug. 12 court date and no bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 300 block of West King Street.
July 8
ARREST: Victor A. Asher, 64, no address listed, was arrested and charged with two weapon law violations.
ARREST: Tecia A. Booth, 33, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of breaking and entering. Booth was issued a July 27 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mason N. Woodrow, 28, of Boone, was arrested on a charged of assault with a deadly weapon. Woodrow was issued an Aug. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Jennifer L. German, 43, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. German was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $750 secured bond.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Burrell Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two incidents of communicating threats and shoplifting of various merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
July 9
ARREST: Steven K. Taylor, 29, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to appear, a probation violation and being a fugitive from justice. Taylor was issued a July 26 court date and a $37,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Auston J. Potter, 39, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Potter was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Matthew B. Wilson, 22, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Wilson was issued an Aug. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Pilgrims Way.
July 10
ARREST: Edward R. Manchego, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Manchego was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
