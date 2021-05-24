The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 10
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of an iPhone 11 Pro was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
May 11
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina registration plate was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
May 12
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Wallace Circle.
May 13
ARREST: Stacy Lee Walkoviak, 38, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police warrant and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing. Walkoviak was issued a June 18 court date and a $5,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Buena Vista Drive.
May 14
LARCENY: Larceny of Oxycodone was reported in the 200 block of Milton Brown Road.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hillandale Drive.
May 15
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Laurel Drive.
May 16
ARREST: Tammy Marie Sanson, 58, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing of real property. Sanson was issued a June 18 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of bicycles was reported in the 800 block of Hunting Hills Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.