The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 13
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Blaise M. Samion, 54, of Butler, TN, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Samion was issued a March 21 court date and a $175,000 secured bond.
Feb. 14
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Uland M. Bradford, 35, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with drug narcotic violations and identity theft. Bradford was also arrested on a warranted service — non BPD warrant. Bradford was issued a March 10 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Feb. 15
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the area of Berkley Avenue.
TRESPASS: Trespass of real property was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: All other larceny and identity theft was reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 1000 block of King Street.
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 51, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hoppers was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kayla L. Gouveia, 21, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Gouveia was issued a March 31 court date.
Feb. 16
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Financial transaction card fraud and larceny — credit card was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 1400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Feb. 17
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
INVESTIGATION: An unattended death investigation was reported in the 2400 block of Hwy 105.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: John D. Pipes, 45, of Wilmington, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Pipes was issued a March 3 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 18
ARREST: Harley A. Smith, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Smith was issued a March 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 19
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 51, of Boone, was arrested and charged with all other larceny. Hoppers was issued a March 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
