The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 26
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
TAMPERING: Tampering with a vehicle was reported in the Zeb Street area.
Sept. 27
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of West King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
ARREST: Michael B. Pitts, 48, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Pitts was issued a Nov. 21 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: William L. Davis, 48, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service — Non BPD warrant. Davis was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kyle C. Brennan, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with hit and run-misd fail to stop. Brennan was issued an Oct. 21 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Sept. 29
BLACKMAIL: Extortion/blackmail was reported in the Blowing Rock Road area.
ARREST: William C. Swift, 27, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Swift was issued a Nov. 4 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
Sept. 30
ARREST: Jose G. Rivera, 37, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence and simple assault. Rivera was issued a Nov. 22 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Oct. 2
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
REMOVAL: Removal of an antishoplifting device was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
ARREST: Robert R. Ortega-Castandeda, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and drunk and disruptive. Ortega-Castandeda was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.