The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 23
ARREST: Melissa Yvette Taylor, 50, of 334 Faculty St., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. Taylor was issued a Sept. 16 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 24
ARREST: Samuel Jason Scott, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation. Scott was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
BURGLARY: Two incidents of burglary/breaking and entering of sockets, a wrench, a bottle of water, two socket drives, a chainsaw and a wrench were reported in the 500 block of Yosef Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Drove Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of clothing was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
Aug. 25
ARREST: Nicolas Andrew Elizondo, 31, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Elizondo was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $1,500 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Fredrick Alberto McCord, 38, of 124 N. Rockefeller Court, Goldsboro, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Boone Police warrants. McCord was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $51,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Victoria Ruth Cooper, 58, of 305 Phoenix Drive, Lansing, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Cooper was issued a Sept. 16 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a parking boot was reported in the 400 block of Winklers Creek Road.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Aug. 26
ARREST: Dustin Allen Miller, 33, of 263 Charlie Thompson Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with larceny. Miller was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of two bicycles was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering of a credit/debit card and a binder was reported in the 200 block of Birch Street.
Aug. 27
ARREST: Jeffrey Daniel Rhodes, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Rhodes was issued a Sept. 9 court date and a $5,000 unsecured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Faculty Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 300 block of Mountain Aire Lane.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle and bicycle lock was reported in the 100 block of Winklers Meadow.
Aug. 28
ARREST: Shannon Delane Conrad, no address listed, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Conrad was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a North Carolina registration plate was reported in the 100 block of Graduate Lane.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
