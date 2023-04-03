The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 20
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 400 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Howard Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Junaluska Road.
ARREST: Stacy A. Spear, 41, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II. Spear was issued an April 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 21
ARREST: Jeffrey H. Holden, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Holden was issued an April 28 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Randy D. Ingram, 59, of Newland, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Ingram was issued an April 5 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joey A. Boykin, 25, of Chapel Hill, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Boykin was issued an April 28 court date.
March 22
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Hwy 105.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 23
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 400 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Poplar Grove Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Joseph D. Dugger, 41, of Boone, was arrested and charged with all other larceny. Dugger was issued an April 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
March 24
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and all other larceny was reported in the 500 block of W King Street.
ARREST: Cyra R. Niemann, 58, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Niemann was issued an April 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sergio L. Rodriguez, 38, of Natchez, MS, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Rodriguez was issued an April 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: James M. Davis, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with expired operators license and driving while license revoked viol limited drive priv. Davis issued a May 10 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
March 25
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 300 block of W King Street.
ARREST: Jamon A. Reynolds, 25, of Boone, was arrested on two warrant service — non BPD warrants. Reynolds was issued an April 25 court date and a $200 secured bond.
ARREST: Candido C. Barragan, 38, of Mountain City was arrested and charged with liquor law violations and driving under the influence. Barragan was issued an April 28 court date.
March 26
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
ARREST: Kristofer J. Petroski, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Petroski was issued an April 28 court date.
ARREST: Rebecca L. Samuelsen, 31, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, drug equipment violations, possession of schedule VI, drug/narcotic violations, possession schedule I and possession of methamphetamine. Samuelsen was issued an April 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jessica L. Darden, 28, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, drug equipment violations and driving while license revoked. Darden was issued an April 28 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Gregory J. Harris, 33, of Elk Park, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Harris was issued an April 5 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
