The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 8
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Boone Heights Drive.
WELFARE CHECK: A welfare check was reported in the 100 block of Best Place Court.
March 10
ARREST: Kelsey Marie Hartley, 26, of 222 Birch St., Apt. C, Boone, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Hartley was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ROBBERY: Robbery was reported in the 100 block of Graduate Lane.
March 11
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 300 block of Old Bristol Road.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 200 block of Cherry Drive.
March 12
ARREST: Matthew Ryan Cook, 36, of 1320 Highland Hall Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drunkenness. Cook was issued an April 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of general merchandise and grocery items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
VIOLATION: An executive order violation was reported in the 100 block of Moretz Drive.
March 13
ARREST: Mitchell Drew Hampton, 56, of 114 N.W. Palmer St., Lenoir, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Hampton was issued an April 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a tent was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of an Acer Chromebook computer and computer bag was reported in the 200 block of Queen Street.
March 14
ARREST: Griffith Zachary Smith, 19, of 116 Grand Blvd., Apt. 1L, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and a liquor law violation. Smith was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Todd Franklin Renton, 37, of 1983 Topia Road, Piney Creek, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, trespass of real property and two counts of larceny. Renton was issued an April 30 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of West King Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 7 and a phone case was reported in the 300 block of Elizabeth Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Trespassing, larceny and shoplifting of stationary supplies, household items, cutlery and crockery, automobile accessories/cleaning supplies, a variety of audio and visual equipment, a variety of recreational/sports equipment, a variety of hardware products, a jacket, a projector and batteries were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
