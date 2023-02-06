The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 23
ARREST: William J. Bartlett, 66, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with DWI. Bartlett was issued a Feb. 17 court date.
Jan. 24
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: All other larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block Quail Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
ARREST: Jose M. Parral Figueroa, 25, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Figueroa was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $100 secured bond.
ARREST: Samuel M. Jones, 34, of Winterville, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and assault on LEO. Jones was issued a March 10 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Jan. 25
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of State Farm Road.
Jan. 26
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 300 block of University Hall Drive.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 300 block of the Hwy 105 Extension.
ARREST: Justin B. Lanning, 31, of Hendersonville, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations. drug/narcotic violations and larceny of a MV. Lanning was issued a March 10 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Harley A. Smith, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and trespass of real property. Smith was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 27
ARREST: Charles T. Bunch, 46, of Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Bunch was issued a Feb. 16 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Jan. 28
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and trespass of real property was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
ARREST: Joseph L. J. Norris, 32, of Boone was arrested and charged with trespass — first degree and breaking and entering misdemeanor/non-force. Norris was issued a March 10 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher C. Goans, 47, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked — not impaired rev. Goans was issued a march 10 court date.
ARREST: Heather S. Richardson, 57, of Sparta, was arrested on three warrant services — non BPD warrants. Richardson was issued a Feb. 27 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Robert A. Elliott, 45, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Elliott was issued a March 31 court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.