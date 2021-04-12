The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 30
ARREST: Kevin W. Tuntland, 42, no address listed, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Tuntland was issued a May 25 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy Cole, 39, of 142 Summer Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Cole was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud of credit/debit cards was reported in the 300 block of Old Bristol Road.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Woodpecker Lane.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
March 31
ARREST: Sydney Nicole Consentino, 22, of 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 122, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Consentino was issued an April 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of Hillcrest Drive.
April 1
THEFT: Theft of a white Ford Ranger was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud of two debit cards was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
April 2
ROBBERY: Robbery of an iPhone was reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
April 3
ARREST: Cory James Rodriguez, 33, of 478 Deck Hill Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with robbery. Rodriguez was issued a May 28 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Troy Alexander Jackson, 43, of 117 Shagbark Road, Beech Mountain, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Jackson was issued a May 25 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Three incidents of simple assault were reported in the 300 block of Clawson Street.
April 4
ARREST: Fredy De Leon Ajpop, 31, of 1408 Pads Road, Trailer No. 2, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. De Leon Ajpop was issued a May 25 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
