The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 26
ASSAULT: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 200 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
THREATS: A threat was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 27
ARREST: Nicholas James Caltrider, 22, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle. Caltrider was issued a June 18 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Desiray June Nichols, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Nichols was issued a June 18 court date and was released on a written promise.
ASSAULT: Three incidents of aggravated assault were reported in the area Hardin Street and East King Street.
April 29
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of East King Street.
DEATH: A death was investigated in the 600 block of Poplar Grove Road.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud of money and credit/debit cards was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
May 2
LARCENY: Larceny of various merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
May 3
ARREST: Brandon Irving Peterson, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and was charged with driving under the Influence, drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Peterson was issued a May 28 court date and a $3,000 second bond.
May 4
ARREST: Joshua M. Stout, 25, of 649 Poga Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with resisting arrest. Stout was issued a May 28 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin Michael Wood, 30, of 311 Laurel Fork Rd, Apt. 2, Vilas, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Wood was issued a June 18 court date and a $75,000 second bond.
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER: Resisting a public officer was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of an insurance card, a vehicle title and a registration card for the vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of alcohol was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of an AT&T phone minute cards, money, a Samsung smart phone, a North Carolina Driver’s License, a wallet and a camera bag was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
May 5
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
May 6
THEFT: Theft of a Dewalt angle grinder and two Dewalt batteries from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
May 8
ARREST: Samuel Bartley Bruner, 36, of 10 Perimeter Summit Blvd., Brookhound, Ga., was arrested on a warrant service on non-Boone Police Department warrant. Bruner was issued a June 29 court date. No bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Motorola cellphone, business card, a North Carolina driver’s license and debit card was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
