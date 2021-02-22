The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 8
ARREST: Davy Lee Hawkins, 47, of 3218 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hawkins was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Yosef Drive.
THEFT: Theft of home goods, two firearms, a laptop and a cell phone was reported in the 100 block of Stoneybrook Court.
Feb. 9
ARREST: Donnie Junior Dew, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Dew was issued a March 23 court date and was released on a written promise.
THEFT: Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Daniel Boone Drive.
Feb. 10
ARREST: Elijah Chase Gorla, 19, of 173 Graduate Lane, Apt. 319, Boone, was arrested and charged with a liquor law violation and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Gorla was issued a March 23 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Feb. 11
ARREST: Jonatan Andablo Jimenez, 22, of 226 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with theft from a motor vehicle and resisting arrest/hinder/delay. Jimenez was issued a March 23 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Uland Marion Bradford, 33, of 2278 Silverstone Road, Apt. 1, Zionville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Bradford was issued a March 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Noah Goins, 20, of 534 Junalaska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotic violation and theft from a motor vehicle. Goins was issued a March 23 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud of a Santa Cruz bicycle was reported in the 100 block of South Depot Street.
Feb. 12
ARREST: Jose T. Jimenez, 39, of 412 Oak St., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Jimenez was issued a March 23 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Bethany Sexton Pennington, 37, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Pennington was issued a March 17 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua Dwane Shatley, 34, of 6591 Anthony’s Creek Road, Collettsville, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Shatley was issued a March 23 court date, and was not given a bond.
ARREST: Claude William Clark, 54, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespassing and breaking and entering at a place of worship. Clark was issued a March 23 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 13
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and intimidation were reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
Feb. 14
ARREST: Sean McDeavitt Savage, 30, of 499 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to stop at a steady red light and driving under the influence. Savage was issued a March 23 court date and was released on a written promise.
THEFT: Theft of purses/handbags/wallets, gift cards, a N.C. driver’s license, social security cards, debit cards and credit cards from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
