The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 10
ARREST: Alyssa S. Hogan, 35, of Boone, was arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive. Hogan was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Oak Street.
FALSE PRETENSES: Three incidents of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a microwave was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Damage to personal property and simple assault were reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Jan. 11
SHOPLIFTING: Two incidents of shoplifting were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Jan. 12
DEATH: A death was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
Jan. 13
ARREST: Irene S. Farmer, 31, of Lansing, was arrested and charged with a drug equipment violation and a drugs/narcotics violation. Farmer was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Scottie L. Garr, 35, no address listed, was arrested and charged with tampering with a vehicle, two drugs/narcotics violations, motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle part or accessory. Garr was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 14
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and aiding and abetting a breaking and entering were reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 300 block of North Depot Street.
Jan. 15
ARREST: Christi J. Motes Castro, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Motes Castro was issued a Feb. 18 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Jackie L. McDorman, 47, of Boomer, was arrested and charged with possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area and driving under the influence. McDorman was issued a Feb. 18 court date and was released on a written promise.
Jan. 16
ASSAULT: Two incidents of simple assault were reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
