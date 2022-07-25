The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 11
The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 11
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1300 block W King St.
July 12
LARCENY: Larceny of a credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 13
COUNTERFEITING/FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 2200 block of US Hwy 421 S.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 651 Horn in The West Drive.
July 14
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Boone Docks Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 1200 block of Hwy 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Howard Street.
July 15
ARREST: Aurora Danielle Adkins, 26, of Mountain City, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Adkins was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
July 16
ARREST: Terry Lynn Cox, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Cox was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Lilly Joy Harding, 24, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Harding was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $25,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of the NC Hwy 105 bypass.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1000 block of the NC Hwy 105 bypass.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
July 17
ARREST: Dezi Lamar Solano, 24, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and driving under the influence. Solano was issued an Aug. 23 court date and no bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Milton Brown Heirs Road.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 100 block of Jack Branch Drive.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.