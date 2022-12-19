The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 5
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 700 block of East King Street.
ARREST: Michael S. Etheridge, 23, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Etheridge was issued a Jan. 5 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 6
ARREST: Jeffery D. Rhodes, 33, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Rhodes was issued a Dec. 29 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Destiny N. Freeman, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Freeman was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Emma L. Brouseau, 29, of Raleigh, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Brouseau was issued a Dec. 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Dec. 7
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle pars or accessories was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 600 block of East King Street.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2200 block of U.S Hwy 421 S.
ARREST: Benjamin C. Spence, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with cancel/revoked/suspended tag, driving during revocation, drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Spence was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $7,500 court date.
Dec. 8
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Connector Road.
ARREST: Franklin H. Ensminger, 50, of Boone, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Ensminger was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
Dec. 9
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 900 block of State Farm Road.
Dec. 10
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the area of Bentley Road.
ARREST: Rachel E. Curley, 19, of Matthews, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and simple assault. Curley was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
