The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 7
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: Property by false pretenses was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Second degree trespassing, shoplifting and larceny from a merchant was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Marcus A. Zukowski, 42, of Boone, was arrested on a FTA/FTC charge. Zukowski was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with second degree trespassing, shoplifting and larceny from a merchant. Church was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 8
FALSE REPORTS: False reports to police was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road.
ARREST: Charles W. Bolick, 60, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant and also charged with false reports to police. No bond or court date was listed.
ARREST: Teresa G. Fink, 42, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant. Fink was issued a Dec. 1 court date and a $203 secured bond.
ARREST: Clayton P. Blust, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane control, operating a vehicle with no INS, driving under the in influence and drug/narcotic violations. Blust was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Clayton P. Blust, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, possession of toxic vapor substance, inhaling fumes for intoxication and driving under the influence. Blust was issued a Dec. 11 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Nov. 9
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Hardin Street.
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 1400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Rodney C. Jackson, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Jackson was issued a Dec. 9 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Clayton P. Blust, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and all other larceny and driving under the influence. Blust was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 10
INTERFERENCE: Interfere with an electronic monitoring device was reported in the 2700 block of Hwy 105.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to personal property was reported in the 100 block of South Depot Street.
ARREST: Robert B. Davis, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Davis was issued a Dec. 16 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Nov. 11
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2700 block of Hwy 105.
ARREST: Jessica M. Sprouse, 34, of Boone, was arrested on two warrant service — non BPD warrants. Sprouse was issued a Jan. 3 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 12
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Hwy 105.
Nov. 13
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Windy Drive.
ARREST: Edward J. Hicks, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with all other larceny, motor vehicle theft and stole property offenses. Hicks was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
