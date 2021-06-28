The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 14
ARREST: Joshua Alan Kirby, 25, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Kirby was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an Apple Watch was reported in the 100 block of Shadowline Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
June 15
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Perry Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 18
ARREST: William Herman Choplin, 63, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 434, Boone, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Choplin was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 100 block of Bingham Lane.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and intimidation were reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Disorderly conduct and simple assault were reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Southgate Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
June 19
ARREST: Milton Xavier Davis, 44, of 3551 Mission Drive, Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested and charged with simple assault. Davis was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: Edward Lee Gravley, 23, of 2908 Troy Drive, Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Gravley was not issued bond and was given an Aug. 10 court date.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of money, a N.C. driver’s license, a credit card, a wallet and a purse were reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Charles Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Ivy Drive.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking or entering into a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 20
ARREST: Talik Akil Alonso, 23, of 200 Reavis Court, Simpsonville, S.C., was arrested and charged with a drug/narcotic violation. Alonso was issued a $7,500 secured bond and an Aug. 13 court date.
ARREST: Nygil Alexander Dalton, 22, of 101 Carley Lane, Lexington, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Dalton was issued a $750 secured bond. No court date was listed.
DRUGS: A drug/narcotics violation was reported in the 200 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault and larceny of an iPhone, 2019 Jeep Cherokee and a credit card were reported in the 1000 block of Meadowview Drive.
