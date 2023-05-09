To submit items for the print calendar, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
May 10, 17, 24
YOGA: The Watauga County Public Library will offer Yoga for Every Body, taught by certified yoga instructor Catherine Fannon, on May 3, 10, 12 and 24. The class on May 3 will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the following three classes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The class is accessible and inclusive and will focus on improving mobility and reducing stress. Due to limited capacity, interested persons should call the Adult Services Desk at 818-264-8784 ext. 2 to sign up for the free classes.
May 11
COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP: To prepare for the summer months, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community clean-up on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. Groups will be dispersed across town to beatify Blowing Rock for tourist season.
ART TALK: Discussing the relationship between The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Turchin Center, Hank Foreman will speak at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum on May 11 from 11 a.m. til noon. This free event entitled “Pop-up: Andy Warhol & the Portrait Impulse” will look at the original works Warhol gifted to the Turchin Center.
May 12, 19
WILDFLOWER WALKS: Lauren Lampley will lead several wildflower walks at 10 a.m. at Beech Mountain. Walks will begin at the Emerald Outback.
May 13
BREAKFAST: Foscoe Grandfather Community Center and Park will hold its first country breakfast fundraiser of the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Traditional breakfast items will be available for dine-in or carry out at a suggested donation of $10 per person. The FGCC is located at 233 Park Road, Banner Elk (just behind the Grandfather Trout Farm in Foscoe). All donations go to fund and support the community park and facilities.
CRAFT SHOW: The Fairgrounds Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Local artists and food trucks will sell good while bands play live music for an early Mothers’ Day celebration at 748 Roby Greene Road in Boone.
May 18
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Watauga County Agricultural Center on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those who give will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice.
May 20
ART IN THE PARK: The first Art in the Park of the year will take place on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. The juried event hosts 90 artisans each show with something for everyone.
May 22
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Boone UMC on May 22 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Those who give will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while they last.
May 26
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Shoppes on the Parkway on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who give will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while they last.
May 27
MEMORIAL DAY: A former commander of the U.S. Navy Seals will speak at the Blowing Rock Memorial Day Service on May 27 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the Memorial Park Gazebo downtown Blowing Rock.
June 3
FREE SCREENINGS: The Boone Area Lions Club is hosting a free vision and hearing screening for children and adults on Saturday June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will take place in the Walmart Parking lot.
RECURRING
GRIEF SUPPORT: Mount Vernon Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The spring 2023 session runs Feb. 21 to May 23. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Rev. Bud Russell, and a caring group of GriefShare facilitators, lead the group. For more information, visit griefshare.org/findagroup or call (828) 266-9700.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, second floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
