Aug. 31
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY: Tables located at F.A.R.M. Cafe from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Lily’s Snack Bar from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Hatchet Coffee from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Boone Mall from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Regear Outdoors from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. will offer Naloxone Overdose Reversal training and harm reduction and recovery resources including Narcan & fentanyl test strips. At 7:00 p.m. at the green space and parking area of Poplar Grove Connector, an interactive art installation will open to honor together lives lost to overdose that feature screen printings by Andi Gelsthorpe.
Sept. 1
BOOK TALK: Katerina Whitley’s vivid memories of the invasion of Greece in 1940-41 and the horror of four years of occupation are captured in her memoir, Myth and Memory, My Childhood in WWII Greece. These are the memories of a child, told now from the long experience of an adult, about what it means to be considered less than a human being by those whose power derives from armaments and hatred. Join the Watauga County Public Library on Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. for Katerina Whitley, author of eight books and a well-known teacher and retreat leader, who will speak about her memories.
Sept. 2
ART CRAWL: First Friday Art Crawl will take place in downtown Boone. The Turchin Center, Jones House, Nth place and more will have displays to enjoy alongside refreshments at select locations. This event is free for the public is takes place from 5 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 3
KITE FESTIVAL: Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce will host the Mile High Kite Festival on Sept. 3 and 4 from 10 to 4 p.m. Free kits will be provided for children 13 and under while supplies last. The festival will include kite flying and cool demonstrations, food vendors and musical performances. For more information, contact info@beechmtnchamber.com.
Sept. 5
SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL: Antlers and Acorns will take place at various locations across Boone from Sept. 5 to 11. Bars, restaurants, cafes and theaters will host a variety fo singer-songwriters. Visit www.workingtitlefarm.com/antlersandacorns for more information.
Sept. 6
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Holiday Inn Express in Boone on Sept. 6 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. For more information, contact Becky Haney at (828) 773-8065.
Sept. 7
GARDEN CLUB: Blowing Rock Garden Club will meet on Sept. 7 at 11:45 p.m. and hear a presentation from Dr. Jim Hamilton, “The Ginseng King.” Guests are welcome. The meeting will take place at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive.
Sept. 10
ART IN THE PARK: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Blowing Rock, nearly 100 artisans will showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, paintings and more. Contact art@blowingrock.com or (828) 295-7851 for more information.
Sept. 13
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at American Legion at 333 Wallingford Street in Blowing Rock from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Melissa Pickett at (828) 773-7643.
Sept. 17
RACE: The 21st-annual Blue Ridge Conservancy 5k will take place on Sept. 17. The run through the scenic Mayview neighborhood in Blowing Rock will starts at 8am, with a 1 Mile Fun Run for kids at 9am. The event is sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Co, and sticky buns, coffee, and beer await runners at the finish line.To sign up for the race visit www.athlinks.com/event/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k-15646. For more information about this event visit www.blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k.
Sept. 20
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Holmes Convocation Center in Boone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Newman at (336) 413-8346.
Sept. 23
LAST SUMMER CONCERT: The group Sassafras will be featured at the last summer concert in Todd on Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cook Park in downtown Todd. Food and Beverages will be available.
Oct. 8
BEE FEST: The High Country Beekeepers will hold a Bee Festival on Oct 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine at the Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road. The event will feature educational programs, local artisans and live music. In addition, there will be activities for the kids, including games and face painting.
RECURRING
FAMILY STORYTELLING: Watauga County Public Library will meet on the 3rd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged. Listeners are welcome.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
