May 24
YOGA: The Watauga County Public Library will offer Yoga for Every Body, taught by certified yoga instructor Catherine Fannon, on May 24. The three classes will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. The class is accessible and inclusive and will focus on improving mobility and reducing stress. Due to limited capacity, interested persons should call the Adult Services Desk at (828) 264-8784 ext. 2 to sign up for the free classes.
May 26
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Shoppes on the Parkway on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who give will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while they last.
May 27
FESTIVAL: Food Truck Festival From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sugar Mountain Resort on Saturday, May 27. Get a one-time ride ticket for the Summit Express chairlift for $15 when you purchase from a food truck (minimum purchase of $10). Pressley Laton will perform from noon to 3 p.m., and The Lucky Strikes will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.
MEMORIAL DAY: A former commander of the U.S. Navy Seals will speak at the Blowing Rock Memorial Day Service on May 27 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the Memorial Park Gazebo downtown Blowing Rock.
May 28
CHURCH HOMECOMING: Meat Camp Baptist Church will celebrate their 172nd Homecoming on Sunday, May 28 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a special speaker and music. Everyone is invited to the Memorial Weekend Service at the church located at 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road. For more information, call (828) 406-6438.
May 29
MEMORIAL DAY: The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service on Monday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The ROTC Honor Guard from App State will begin the ceremony with the presentation of colors, followed by an opening prayer by Reverend Bud Russell. Subsequently, Captain Jim Fisher will share a brief inspirational message, and Mr. Chris Bertolini will close the ceremony with the playing of “Taps.”
MEMORIAL DAY: The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct the 15th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration at the Boone Mall on Monday May 29. The ceremony will include participation of the Watauga Community Band offering a prelude concert commencing at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard will present the Colors. The Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and Invocation will follow with brief remarks honoring those who have served our Nation.
MUSIC: As a special Memorial Day treat, you can enjoy musicians at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock weather permitting, on Monday, May 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. The High Country’s very own jazz ambassador, Todd Wright, is bringing his saxophone and Hickory friend, Nathan Hefner on keyboard, to kick off our summer, while you explore the art at Edgewood Cottage.
May 31
REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 31 at The Dan’l Boone Inn in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 832-6864 or find the organization on Facebook for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month.
JUNE 1
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Watauga County Public Library will host a book sale at the library from Thursday June 1 to Saturday, June 3. The sale will be open on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. for Friends members only. Anyone can become a member for only $5. The sale hours will be Friday 1-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. On sale will be fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books, CDs , DVDs, puzzles, games etc. All profits from book sales benefit the library.
June 3
FREE SCREENINGS: The Boone Area Lions Club is hosting a free vision and hearing screening for children and adults on Saturday June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will take place in the Walmart Parking lot.
FAMILY MEMORIAL DAY EVENT: A Veteran’s Community Wide Family Event will take place at 161 Firerock Station Trail in Vilas on June 3 from 12 to 4 p.m. Veterans and their families are all welcome to come together for this family fun event with food trucks, bounce houses and many different veteran’s organizations and services in the High Country will be in attendance. Proof of Service DD-214 or other form of identification required. Contact VFW Post 7031 for more information at (828) 264-9570.
RECURRING
GRIEF SUPPORT: Mount Vernon Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The spring 2023 session runs Feb. 21 to May 23. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Rev. Bud Russell, and a caring group of GriefShare facilitators, lead the group. For more information, visit griefshare.org/findagroup or call (828) 266-9700.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, second floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
