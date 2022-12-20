To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Dec. 21
SERVICE: Christmas can be a painful time for some. Whether it’s the first Christmas without a loved one, the anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, or the pain of isolation, the Christmas season may not be filled with joy and happiness. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of BUMC on the longest night of the year, a service will be held to learn coping strategies and worship together.
Dec. 22
PARADE: A “Very Beary Christmas Parade” will take place Thurs. Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. along Beech Mountain Parkway from the Beech Ski Resort to the White Wolf Lodge, be prepared to set up early along the route. Interested in being a part of the Christmas Parade or for more information, call the Town Parks and Recreation Dept at (828) 387-3003.
GATHERING: Following the Beech Mountain Parade, visit Santa’s workshop in town hall for cocoa, cookies, crafts and photos with Santa, all for free. Begins at 4 p.m. and if the parade is canceled due to weather, the workshop will still be open.
MEN’S CAROLING: Area men are invited to join fellow singers on at 5 p.m. in the lobby of the School of Music Building at App State. Music will be provided to prepare several songs to be performed at local retirement homes, including Appalachian Brian and Deerfield Ridge.The tour should conclude by 7 p.m., car pooling is available and there will be an opportunity to assemble at a local restaurant after the tour is available. Contact moyrf@appstate.edu for more information.
Dec. 31
FIREWORKS: Sugar Mountain Resort is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration. A free alpine torchlight parade will take place at 11:45 p.m. with a firework show at midnight.
NYE BALL DROP: The Horton Hotel will host their annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. Tickets are available for rooftop access and viewing from the Jones House lawn is free. Bring chairs and bundle up on the lawn to ring in the new year.
Jan. 1
FIRST DAY HIKE: Elk Knob State Park will participate in First Day Hike at NC State Parks with a free 1 p.m. hike with a ranger.
Jan. 15
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: John McEuen and the Circle Band will perform a multi-media show about his musical path on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Theatre.
Jan. 26-29
BLOWING ROCK WINTERFEST: WinterFest will take place from the 26 through the 29 with fun activities for the whole family including ice sculpture carving, a polar plunge in Chetola Lake, Hayrides and wine and beer tasting.
Feb. 4 — 5
FIDDLER’S CONVENTION: The 15th Annual Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention will take place at App State in the Plemmons Student Union on Feb. 4 and 5. The convention is free and open to the public. Listen to skilled performers, square dance, attend workshops and browse the handmade market.
RECURRING
APPLE HILL FARM CHRISTMAS: Christmas at Apple Hill Farm will begin on Nov. 19 and continue until Jan. 3 every Wednesday through Sunday. There will be guided tours with stories from 10:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.
FAMILY STORYTELLING: The Watauga County Public Library will meet on the 3rd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, first floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills- area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.