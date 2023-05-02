To submit items for the print calendar, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
May 3, 10, 17, 24
YOGA: The Watauga County Public Library will offer Yoga for Every Body, taught by certified yoga instructor Catherine Fannon, on May 3, 10, 12 and 24. The class on May 3 will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the following three classes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The class is accessible and inclusive and will focus on improving mobility and reducing stress. Due to limited capacity, interested persons should call the Adult Services Desk at 818-264-8784 ext. 2 to sign up for the free classes.
May 4
PRAYER GATHERING: The Watauga County Pastor’s Prayer Fellowship invites the public to join us for two prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, at the Jones House at 12:15 p.m. and Perkinsville Baptist Church at 7 p.m. The Watauga County Pastors Prayer Fellowship is a group of Pastors and Elders from Christian Denominations in Watauga County who meet monthly for prayer and fellowship.
May 5, 12, 19
WILDFLOWER WALKS: Lauren Lampley will lead several wildflower walks at 10 a.m. at Beech Mountain. Walks will begin at the Emerald Outback.
May 5
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Watauga County Library on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those who give will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice.
ART CRAWL: Downtown Boone celebrates first Friday with art crawl. Art exhibits and select stores will stay open late to offer wine tastings and snacks while the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House exhibit new pieces.
May 6
MARKET: The first Makers Market Boone will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 to give regional artists and creatives a place to sell their work directly to the community. Shop Makers Market Boone on the first Saturday of each month May through September. The market will take place rain or shine, at 214 Howard Street Boone at the Howard Street Corner Lot.
May 8
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Deerfield UMC from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Those who give will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice.
May 13
BREAKFAST: Foscoe Grandfather Community Center and Park will hold its first country breakfast fundraiser of the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Traditional breakfast items will be available for dine-in or carry out at a suggested donation of $10 per person. The FGCC is located at 233 Park Road, Banner Elk (just behind the Grandfather Trout Farm in Foscoe). All donations go to fund and support the community park and facilities.
May 18
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Watauga County Agricultural Center on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those who give will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice.
May 22
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Boone UMC on May 22 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Those who give will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while they last.
May 26
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Shoppes on the Parkway on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who give will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while they last.
RECURRING
GRIEF SUPPORT: Mount Vernon Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The spring 2023 session runs Feb. 21 to May 23. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Rev. Bud Russell, and a caring group of GriefShare facilitators, lead the group. For more information, visit griefshare.org/findagroup or call (828) 266-9700.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, second floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
